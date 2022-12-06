Dhawan Celebrates Birthday With Team

Opener Shikhar Dhawan celebrated his birthday with his India team-mates in Dhaka.
It was a quiet birthday for Dhawan, who turned 37 on Monday, as he is part of the Indian team who are playing the three-match ODI series in Bangladesh.
The senior opener will be hoping to get back among the runs in Wednesday's second ODI as India aim to level the series after a shocking one-wicket loss in the first match.
'Birthday Celebrations With #TeamIndia', Dhawan captioned the Instagram video.
'Happy Birthday my brother!!' commented the great Brian Lara.