'Siraj is India's new bowling leader'

With or without Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj ready to become actual leader of Indian attack: Greg Chappell

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Gus Atkinson to win the 5th Test at the Oval on Monday. Photograph: ICC/X

Mohammed Siraj is ready to become both the 'spiritual and actual' leader of the Indian bowling attack, regardless of whether Jasprit Bumrah is part of the side or not, former India coach and Australian legend Greg Chappell said on Tuesday.

Siraj, who bowled 185.3 overs in five Tests, ended with 23 wickets and his nine-for in the final Test at the Oval earned India a memorable series levelling six-run win over England.

"To be fair, he has turned in many fine performances before, at the MCG, the Gabba, Perth, Lord's, Cape Town and Birmingham, but what he did at The Oval was his true coming of age. With or without Bumrah, he is ready to be the spiritual as well as actual leader of Gill's attack," Chappell wrote in his column for the 'ESPN Cricinfo'.

Indian batters scored 12 hundreds in the five Tests, highest for the country in any series but Siraj's effort trumps all those efforts, feels Chappell, who was India's coach from mid 2005 to early 2007.

"I don't think it is unfair to say that, despite the many wonderful batting efforts, Siraj was the main reason that India was competitive in the series," Chappell wrote.

The 31-year-old is resilient whether its physically, mentally or emotionally but what stood out for Chappell was his ability to identify moments when he needs to bring his 'A' game to the fore.

"He bowled like a man possessed, but also a man who had learned the art of pacing himself, of understanding the moments that matter.

"What impressed me most wasn't the effort - which was immense - but the evolution. He started as a bowler with passion. He ended as a bowler with passion and purpose. That's the difference between a player and a leader," Chappell explained the bowler's gradual growth.

What Siraj did in absence of Bumrah was heroic in Chappell's observation.

"To bowl more than 185 overs in five Test matches over six weeks in any condition is a physical, mental and emotional marathon. To do so with consistent intensity, while carrying the attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah for stretches, is bordering on heroic."

However Chappell felt that initially Siraj lacked confidence.

"Siraj began the series tentatively. He lacked rhythm and confidence and bowled mixed lines and lengths. Questions were rightly asked about his readiness to lead the attack sans Bumrah."

"But with each Test, he grew. The body language changed. The shoulders didn't slump; they squared. The run-up lengthened, the wrist snap sharpened, the eyes burned even brighter. He didn't just gain form - he grew in stature. By the final Test, he was no longer the support act. He was the main event."

While Chappell couldn't understand how Kuldeep Yadav missed out on an entire series, he earmarked Washington Sundar as the man who will be India's leading all-rounder with an ability to play more than 50 Tests.

"To me, Kuldeep Yadav not being picked was incomprehensible, as he is a potential match-winner. Fixing errors like that, and embarking on a continuing search for bowling depth, can make this a formidable team."

"I will be surprised if Washington Sundar doesn't establish himself as the team's premier allrounder, who I expect to play in excess of 50 Tests," Chappell further wrote.