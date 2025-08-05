SEE: Gambhir spells out the Indian team's ideology

IMAGE: India captain Shubman Gill and his teammates take a lap of honour after winning the 5th Test at The Oval on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Team India erupted in celebration after clinching a historic win at The Oval, drawing the fiercely contested Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2 against England.

In what was a rollercoaster five-match Test series, India's victory in the final game was a statement of belief, resilience, and collective character.

And the players and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir shared their thoughts after the triumph.

"That is going be the ideology of the Test team, where it won't be about individual-centric, it will be about the team," Head coach Gautam Gambhir said in a video released by BCCI on their social media handles.

"The way the boys have fought, I've always been a big believer. You should always get what you deserve, not what you want, and I think guys deserve," he added.

Captain Shubman Gill, who led from the front with the bat, was elated with how the squad responded to the challenge across different phases of the series. Gill, who had a golden series with the bat.

He went past the legendary Garry Sobers' tally of 722 runs to set a new record for the most runs by a touring captain in a Test series. Gill's 754 runs are now also the second-highest by a captain in any series, behind only Don Bradman's astonishing 810 runs in the home Ashes of 1936-37.

SEE: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir spells out Team India's ideology. VIDEO: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

For India, only Sunil Gavaskar has ever scored more runs in a single series, with his 774 in the West Indies in 1970-71 still sitting at the top.

"I'm feeling very ecstatic and high right now and very happy with the way everyone performed, very happy with the way everyone contributed throughout the series. Different people stepping in at different moments. This is what you want as a captain, and I'm very happy with the way I performed as a batsman as well," he noted.

Senior batter KL Rahul, who played a guiding role through the series, called it one of the best Test experiences of his career, "Yeah, really pleasing, really happy and proud of the way we have all played and how we have represented our country."

"Extremely special and I think right up there in terms of the best Test series that I've been part of. Pleasing, really happy, and proud of the way we've all played and how we've represented our country," he said.

At the third place in the batting charts was KL, who had his most productive and consistent Test cricket outing in a series, making 532 runs in five matches and 10 innings at an average of 53.20, with two centuries and two fifties. His best score was 137.

Washington Sundar, who stepped up in key moments, said the series would remain etched in his memory.

"I think this series will forever be special in my life," he said.

"All five days, you need to put in different kinds of energy to be able to contribute to the team and win crucial situations. It's been a massive learning for me this season," he added.