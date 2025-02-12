Check Out Gill's AMAZING New Records!

He is the first Indian to achieve the feat of scoring a century in all three formats in international cricket at a single venue.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the third and final ODI against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Photographs: BCCI

Shubman Gill etched his name in the record books with a sensational seventh ODI century against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.



Gill hammered 112 off 102 balls, hitting 14 fours and three sixes, to continue his prolific form in ODIs.



With 2,587 runs in 50 matches at an average of 60.16, Gill boasts the highest batting average by a current player in One-Day Internationals.

Overall, he is second on the list for the highest career batting average only behind Ryan ten Doeschate, who is currently an assistant coach of the Indian team.

Playing for The Netherlands, ten Doeschate tallied 1,541 runs in 33 matches at an average of 67.



Gill added another record to his name as he became the fastest batter to 2,500 runs in ODIs, surpassing South African great Hashim Amla, who got there in 53 games.

The 25-year-old opener continued his love affair with the Narendra Modi stadium, where he has now registered a century in all three formats in international cricket.

He had previously scored 128 against Australia in a Test match in March 2023, while smashing a 63-ball 126 not out against New Zealand in February 2023 at this venue.

Additionally, he has three centuries in the IPL at the Modi stadium -- the home ground of his team, the Gujarat Titans.



Only four other batters have achieved an international century in all three formats at a single venue:

David Warner: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Babar Azam: National Stadium, Karachi

Faf du Plessis: Wanderers, Johannesburg

Quinton de Kock: Supersport Park, Centurion

Gill, who made 60 and 87 in the first two ODIs, joins an elite list of Indians to score 50-plus in all three matches of a bilateral ODI series