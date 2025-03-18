HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SEE: Gujarat ka dil Shubman Gill

SEE: Gujarat ka dil Shubman Gill

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 18, 2025 01:14 IST

x

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: The Titans' social media channels captured the electrifying moment. Photograph and video: Gujarat Titans/X

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill touched down in Ahmedabad, signalling the official start of their IPL 2025 campaign on Monday.

The Titans' social media channels captured the electrifying moment, revealing a royal welcome fit for their "Prince."

 

 

Gill, exuding calm confidence in a crisp white shirt and beige trousers, stepped into a whirlwind of vibrant celebrations.

"The Prince arrived, the Kingdom celebrated," the franchise declared, perfectly encapsulating the sentiment. A video showcased the heartfelt reception, with fans chanting "Gujarat ka dil Shubman Gill".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025 PIX: Kohli's intense prep
IPL 2025 PIX: Kohli's intense prep
SEE: Rishabh Pant Turns Rockstar
SEE: Rishabh Pant Turns Rockstar
IPL 2025: GT's bowling unit could be best
IPL 2025: GT's bowling unit could be best
SEE: Pant's emotional plea leaves players speechless
SEE: Pant's emotional plea leaves players speechless
Dada In Uniform: What Is Ganguly Up To?
Dada In Uniform: What Is Ganguly Up To?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The World's Poshest Trains

webstory image 2

Gold Prices Go Up, Up & Up: A 10-Year Journey

webstory image 3

Humari Mango Puri Karo: 15 Sensational Mango Recipes

VIDEOS

Tamannaah stuns in a bodycon dress at birthday party0:36

Tamannaah stuns in a bodycon dress at birthday party

Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Mumbai airport0:27

Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Mumbai airport

Rasha's 20th birthday bash: Raveena at 52 wows in chic co-ord look0:55

Rasha's 20th birthday bash: Raveena at 52 wows in chic...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD