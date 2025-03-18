SEE: Gujarat ka dil Shubman Gill

IMAGE: The Titans' social media channels captured the electrifying moment. Photograph and video: Gujarat Titans/X

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill touched down in Ahmedabad, signalling the official start of their IPL 2025 campaign on Monday.

The Titans' social media channels captured the electrifying moment, revealing a royal welcome fit for their "Prince."

Gill, exuding calm confidence in a crisp white shirt and beige trousers, stepped into a whirlwind of vibrant celebrations.

"The Prince arrived, the Kingdom celebrated," the franchise declared, perfectly encapsulating the sentiment. A video showcased the heartfelt reception, with fans chanting "Gujarat ka dil Shubman Gill".