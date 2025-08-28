HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » 'Silence Wasn't Absence. It Was Grief'

'Silence Wasn't Absence. It Was Grief'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
August 28, 2025 12:18 IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans gather in large numbers outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025 to catch a glimpse of the IPL 2025 champions. Photograph: ANI Photo

IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru broke their three-month silence on the deadly stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru with a heartfelt post on social media for their fans -- 12th Man Army.

RCB's maiden IPL title celebrations turned into a nightmare in Bengaluru on June 4, a day after as the stampede claimed 11 lives and left several injured.

The incident sparked political uproar, magisterial and department enquiries, and legal action against multiple parties.

Days after the incident, the Karnataka government blamed the franchise for the stampede, claiming that the RCB management, event management partner DNA Networks Private Limited, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association unilaterally decided to hold the victory celebration without prior consultation with the police.

 

RCB announced financial aid Rs 10 lakh (Rs 1 million) for the families of each of the eleven fans who died in the stampede. An initiative called 'RCB Cares' was also launched to provide medical assistance to the to the injured.

'We return to this space today, not with celebration but with care. To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka,' RCB posted on Instagram on Thursday.

