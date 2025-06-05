RCB announces Rs 10 lakh each for families of deceased

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the 11 individuals, who lost their lives in the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
RCB's IPL title celebrations turned into a nightmare as the deadly stampede claimed 11 lives and injured nearly 50 on Wednesday.
The chaos unfolded when thousands of fans overwhelmed security in a desperate bid to glimpse the IPL champions. The stadium, which holds around 35,000 people, was overwhelmed
RCB, who won their first IPL title, said they will also create a fund called RCB Cares to help the fans injured in the tragic incident.
"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident," RCB said in a media relase.
"Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief."