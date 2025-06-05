RCB announces Rs 10 lakh each for families of deceased

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meets the injured in the stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the 11 individuals, who lost their lives in the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.



RCB's IPL title celebrations turned into a nightmare as the deadly stampede claimed 11 lives and injured nearly 50 on Wednesday.



The chaos unfolded when thousands of fans overwhelmed security in a desperate bid to glimpse the IPL champions. The stadium, which holds around 35,000 people, was overwhelmed

as more than two lakh fans gathered, far exceeding its capacity.

RCB, who won their first IPL title, said they will also create a fund called RCB Cares to help the fans injured in the tragic incident.



"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident," RCB said in a media relase.



"Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief."