AB De Villiers Returning To RCB!

AB De Villiers Returning To RCB!

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 25, 2025
August 25, 2025 15:26 IST

'I might be involved with the IPL again in the future in a different role.'

AB de Villiers has scored over 4,500 runs in 157 matches for RCB

IMAGE: A B de Villiers scored over 4,500 runs in 157 IPL games for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI
 

South Africa cricket legend A B de Villiers has hinted that he could well return to the IPL fold, albeit in a new avatar.

The man who lit up the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru with his audacious strokeplay for over a decade is eyeing a coaching or mentoring role with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the franchise closest to his heart.

'I might be involved with the IPL again in the future in a different role, but committing to a full season in a professional capacity is really tricky, and I believe those days are done. That said, you never say never,' AB told the IANS news agency.

'My heart is with RCB and always will be. So, if the franchise feels there's a role for me (as a coach or mentor), when my time is right and ready, it will definitely be RCB.'

The wicketkeeper-batter, who first turned out for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008 before joining RCB in 2011, became synonymous with the Bengaluru side.

In the 157 matches he played for RCB, de Villiers piled up 4,522 runs at an average of 41.10 and a jaw-dropping strike rate of 158.33. Add to that two centuries and 37 fifties.

The 2016 season was one of the most memorable when de Villiers, alongside Virat Kohli, stitched together a mind-boggling 229 run partnership for the second wicket against Gujarat Lions. His 687 runs that year saw him finish third on the runs chart.

Across his IPL career --184 matches with Delhi and RCB -- AB amassed 5,162 runs, striking at 151.68, with 40 fifties and three centuries.

In 2022, he was inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame, alongside West Indies legend Chris Gayle.

REDIFF CRICKET
