How Bond played a major role in shaping Bumrah's career

Source: PTI
May 14, 2021 12:54 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah said he was always fascinated by how Shane Bond bowled. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has said that former New Zealand speedster Shane Bond, who is currently the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians, has played a major role in shaping his career.

The Mumbai Indians fast bowler, who will lead India's attack in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, expressed his views in a video shared by his IPL franchise.

 

"I always try to talk to him even when I am not here and with the Indian team. So, it's been a good journey, and hopefully, every year I keep learning something new and try to add new things to my bowling."

"He has played a major role in that. It's been a great relationship so far, and hopefully, this continues for many many years to come," Bumrah said.

He said he was always fascinated by how Bond bowled in his playing days and tries speaking to the MI bowling coach even when he is on India duty.

"I met him (Bond) for the first time in 2015. As a child, I had seen him bowl and was always very fascinated by how he used to bowl for New Zealand, and how he used to operate," the India pacer said.

Bumrah, who has so far played 19 Tests, said that Bond assisted him a lot in broadening his horizon which in turn helped him blossom as a cricketer.

"When I met him over here, it was a good experience. He helped me a lot to open my mind to different things that I could try on the cricket field. So that was very good and that relationship has only gotten better each and every year," added the Gujarat pacer.

Bond, on his part, termed Bumrah as the best death bowler in the world.

Seasoned New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult also had words of praise for his compatriot, saying that Bond was a 'tremendous thinker of the game and a pretty good tactician'.

"He has been here for a long time, he knows what he is doing and he puts in a lot of work into making sure that the bowlers are well equipped and have got enough information to make some decisions on the day. Yeah, really enjoy working with him," said Boult, who has played 71 Tests.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
