How Shreyas is recovering from injury

May 14, 2021 10:48 IST

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Shreyas Iyer has been out of cricketing action after injuring his shoulder during the first ODI against England in March.

Shreyas suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder while fielding against England in the first ODI in Pune. He was subsequently ruled out of the remaining games and then from IPL 2021 as well.

After he underwent shoulder surgery, Shreyas is now on the way to recovery.

The Mumbaikar, who captains Delhi Capitals, gave us a glimpse of how far his recovery has come on Thursday as he shared a video of working out and doing physiotherapy.

'Work in progress,' Shreyas wrote, and asked his followers to 'watch this space'.

With India scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in July for a white-ball series, fans want to see Shreyas in action by then.

India will be without ODI/T20I Captain Virat Kohli and Vice Captain Rohit Sharma for the tour of Sri Lanka -- they will be with the Test team in England -- so if Shreyas is fit and ready, he could well captain the side to the island.