Shubman Gill tops Yo-Yo test with impressive score

Source: PTI
August 25, 2023 23:40 IST
IMAGE: Shubman Gill topped with a score of 18.7. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The Asia Cup bound India team has hit the ground running with the closed-door camp in Alur, where the squad members are undergoing routine fitness tests ahead of the continental event beginning August 31.

The various fitness and medical tests are being conducted along with the mandatory Yo-Yo test which young opener Shubman Gill has topped with an impressive score of 18.7.

All the cricketers who have so far appeared for the Yo-Yo test have passed the cut-off level of 16.5 with Virat Kohli also putting up an impressive 17.2 as per his Instagram story.

Save the five cricketers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma,  Sanju Samson (reserve member for Asia Cup) and KL Rahul have all undergone the test.

 

"The Yo-Yo test being an aerobic endurance fitness test, the results could vary from when you last played and how much of workload you have gone through in the past week.

"Gill as of now has the highest score of 18.7. Most of the players have scored between 16.5 and 18," a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The fitness cum conditioning camp has been organised by the BCCI as this was the only window before the World Cup at home in October.

"If the players have a gap between two tournaments, the National Cricket Academy's sports science team along with sports staff of India team does conduct all the mandatory tests," the source said.

When the Yo-Yo tests were introduced six years back during the time of erstwhile Strength & Conditioning coach Shankar Basu, the cut-off was 16.1 but since then the marker has been upgraded and it is 16.5 now.

Most of the young Indian players are very fit nowadays. Gill's 18.7 is a testament to that considering that he has played non-stop cricket since the start of IPL.

The first big break he got since March was the three weeks after completion of the 50-over series in the West Indies.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Virat Kohli Dominates Yo-Yo Test
Will India's Selection Gambles Pay Off?
BCCI President, VP to be in Lahore on PCB's invitation
India, Greece elevate partnership to strategic level
PIX: Pragyan rover's amazing Moonwalk!
World Championships: Prannoy assures medal
Wrestling Trials: Antim once again tops charts
