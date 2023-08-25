News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Roger Binny, Rajeev Shukla accept PCB's invitation

Roger Binny, Rajeev Shukla accept PCB's invitation

Source: PTI
August 25, 2023 23:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: BCCI bigwigs will be in Lahore and will catch a couple of Asia Cup games. Photograph: BCCI

BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla have accepted the invitation of the Pakistan Cricket Board and will be in Lahore from September 4-7 during which they will watch a couple of Asia Cup games.

The PCB had extended the invitation to all the principal office-bearers of BCCI and it is understood that president and vice-president have got Indian board's approval to accept the invitation accorded to them.

Pakistan plays Nepal in the first match of the regional event on August 30 in Multan after which four games will move to Sri Lanka for the remaining matches including the much anticipated Pakistan and India encounter.

 

"Binny, Shukla and secretary Jay Shah will be in Sri Lanka for the marquee India vs Pakistan clash in Pallekele (Kandy) on September 2. The trio will be back in India on September 3 after which BCCI president and vice-president will travel through Wagah border to Lahore," a source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

In fact, both Binny and Shukla have been invited with their respective spouses for an official dinner scheduled to be hosted by the PCB at the Governor House in Lahore on September 4.

It is understood that two BCCI biggies will watch the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka game on September 5 and Pakistan's opening Super Four fixture on the next day.

It must be mentioned that senior BCCI official and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shukla had also been a part of Indian cricket contingent when Sourav Ganguly led the team to a historic series win in 2004.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Babar Azam's Pakistan get boost ahead of World Cup!
Babar Azam's Pakistan get boost ahead of World Cup!
Asia Cup: setback for SL as four players doubtful
Asia Cup: setback for SL as four players doubtful
Asia Cup: Will Kohli, Rohit Shine Or Disappoint?
Asia Cup: Will Kohli, Rohit Shine Or Disappoint?
Wrestling Trials: Antim once again tops charts
Wrestling Trials: Antim once again tops charts
What did Modi-Xi talk about? Delhi, Beijing differ
What did Modi-Xi talk about? Delhi, Beijing differ
How the private sector chipped in for Chandrayaan-3
How the private sector chipped in for Chandrayaan-3
World Championships: Satwik-Chirag stunned!
World Championships: Satwik-Chirag stunned!

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Pakistan's Naseem breaks Afghanistan's hearts again!

Pakistan's Naseem breaks Afghanistan's hearts again!

Want to buy World Cup 2023 tickets? Here's how...

Want to buy World Cup 2023 tickets? Here's how...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances