News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia's Khawaja misses flight to India after visa delay

Australia's Khawaja misses flight to India after visa delay

February 01, 2023 10:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Pakistan-born Usman Khawaja was the only player in Australia's squad not to board the flight to India because his visa had not arrived in time. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Australia opener Usman Khawaja missed the team's flight to India on Wednesday for their four-Test tour due to a visa delay, Cricket Australia (CA) said.

 

A CA spokesman said the Pakistan-born batter was the only player in Australia's squad not to board because his visa had not arrived in time.

Khawaja posted a popular meme on social media of a man sitting on a garden chair staring into space, with the caption: "Me waiting for my Indian Visa like... #stranded #dontleaveme #standard #anytimenow."

CA expect the visa to arrive later on Wednesday and said Khawaja had been booked on a flight out on Thursday.

Some team support staff are also flying out on Thursday.

India host the first of four Tests in Nagpur from February 9.

Khawaja, 36, claimed the Shane Warne award as Australia's men's Test player of the year on Monday after a prolific 12 months during which he scored 1,020 runs at an average of 78.46.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Virat-Anushka's Spiritual Break
Virat-Anushka's Spiritual Break
What Did Yogi Tell SKY?
What Did Yogi Tell SKY?
Why Warner fears for future of Test cricket
Why Warner fears for future of Test cricket
Sensex crosses 60,000-mark ahead of Budget
Sensex crosses 60,000-mark ahead of Budget
Poha Recipes! Do Try Them, IndiGo
Poha Recipes! Do Try Them, IndiGo
We sowed seeds of terrorism: Pak defence minister
We sowed seeds of terrorism: Pak defence minister
Finland Wants Indian Techies!
Finland Wants Indian Techies!

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Jadeja set to join Team India for Australia Tests

Jadeja set to join Team India for Australia Tests

Why Australia are not playing a tour game in India

Why Australia are not playing a tour game in India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances