Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

Shubman Gill is making the most of his time in Miami.

Currently a reserve player for the T20 World Cup, Gill explored the scenic streets of Miami.

Gill shared a glimpse of his adventures on Instagram with the caption, 'Shades of Miami'.

The photos showcased him posing against beautiful backdrops, offering fans a look beyond the cricket pitch.

After their final group stage match against Canada, Gill will return to India as the team concludes the USA leg of the World Cup.