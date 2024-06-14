IMAGE: Saurabh Netravalkar celebrates Rohit Sharma's wicket. Photograph: BCCI/X

USA's left arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar is on top of the world.

The seamer bowled spectacularly in the Group A T20 World Cup match against India on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, claiming 2 wickets in his 4 overs and conceding only 18 runs.

He first removed an out-of-form Virat Kohli (0) with a delivery that shaped away and then bowled a slower one to find the leading edge of Rohit Sharma's willow.

'My two wickets best players in world. Thank you God,' Netravalkar tweeted with a heart emoji.

In another post the US pacer patted his friend Suryakumar Yadav for his unbeaten half century in India's seven-wicket win in New York.

'Well played My brother #SuryakumarYadav.'

Netravalkar has been close to Suryakumar as the two played together for Mumbai. He was seen having a long chat with the swashbuckler and Rohit after the match.

'I met them after more than a decade. It was special. We were remembering old times because we played since childhood in U-15, U-17. It felt like we carried on from where we left off. Jokes from those times, casual conversations, and dressing room banter,' Netravalkar said at the post-match press conference.

'I did talk to Rohit Sharma, who was my senior in Mumbai. I've played with him there. I haven't played much with Virat, but he acknowledged our efforts after the game. It's good that they see potential in this team,' he added.

Netravalkar's journey has been a fascinating one. He previously represented India at the U-19 World Cup in 2010 but later moved to the US for higher studies.

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who played a part in Netravalkar's early career, expressed his belief that the bowler deserved more opportunities in India's domestic circuit.

Sharing an old post of Netravalkar, Jaffer wrote, 'Should have given this guy more chances in Ranji Trophy.'

The original post, shared by the 32 year old in November 2021, read, 'Still remember the special day when I got my first Ranji Trophy Cap from you Wasim Jaffer.'

Netravalkar has been on fire throughout the World Cup. He conceded only 16 runs in two overs against Canada and took two wickets against Pakistan, defending 19 runs in the Super Over to secure a thrilling victory.

Against India, he dismissed Rohit and Virat, showcasing his calibre on the biggest stage.