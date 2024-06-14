News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Wriddhiman Saha Buys A BMW!

Wriddhiman Saha Buys A BMW!

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 14, 2024 10:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph and Video: Wriddhiman Saha/Instagram
 

Wriddhiman Saha got emotional as he finally fulfilled one of his childhood dreams by buying his dream car -- A BMW.

'From dreaming as a 12 year old to realizing it at the near end of my career, bringing home this BMW is a testament that good things come to those who wait. An emotional moment for me and my family,' Saha said on X.

Saha, 39, who last played for India in a Test match in 2021, had written next to his next study table that one day he would buy a black BMW, his wife Romi Mitra revealed.

'A 12 year old boy once had a dream... wrote next to his study table that one day he would buy a black BMW... hats-off Wriddhi..Congratulations! @wriddhi,' said Romi on Instagram.

Virat Kohli was among the first to congratulate Saha.

'Mubarak ho dada. You deserve all the happiness, VK commented on his former team-mate's post on Instagram.

Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami also congratulated Saha on his new car.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Pant Should Open; Kohli Back To No. 3'
'Pant Should Open; Kohli Back To No. 3'
Bizarre! Ball Gets Stuck In Batter's...
Bizarre! Ball Gets Stuck In Batter's...
USA is starting to embrace cricket
USA is starting to embrace cricket
SEE: Italian PM Meloni's 'namaste' greeting at G7
SEE: Italian PM Meloni's 'namaste' greeting at G7
Isn't Sumona Amazing?
Isn't Sumona Amazing?
Something For Everyone On OTT This Week
Something For Everyone On OTT This Week
'Unable To Lose Weight. Pls Help'
'Unable To Lose Weight. Pls Help'

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'We Were Remembering Old Times'

'We Were Remembering Old Times'

India-USA: Who Won Fielder Of The Match?

India-USA: Who Won Fielder Of The Match?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances