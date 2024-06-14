Wriddhiman Saha Buys A BMW!

Photograph and Video: Wriddhiman Saha/Instagram

Wriddhiman Saha got emotional as he finally fulfilled one of his childhood dreams by buying his dream car -- A BMW.



'From dreaming as a 12 year old to realizing it at the near end of my career, bringing home this BMW is a testament that good things come to those who wait. An emotional moment for me and my family,' Saha said on X.

Saha, 39, who last played for India in a Test match in 2021, had written next to his next study table that one day he would buy a black BMW, his wife Romi Mitra revealed.



'A 12 year old boy once had a dream... wrote next to his study table that one day he would buy a black BMW... hats-off Wriddhi..Congratulations! @wriddhi,' said Romi on Instagram.



Virat Kohli was among the first to congratulate Saha.



'Mubarak ho dada. You deserve all the happiness, VK commented on his former team-mate's post on Instagram.



Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami also congratulated Saha on his new car.