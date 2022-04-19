Shreyas on what went wrong for KKR

IMAGE: Andre Russell is bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer was dejected that he couldn't bat till the end despite taking his team close with a 51-ball-85 as Rajasthan Royals won by seven runs in a high-scoring IPL thriller on Monday.

KKR were all-out for 210 in reply to Royals' 217 for 5 but Iyer along with Australian white ball skipper Aaron Finch (58 off 28 balls) did make a match of it before things went downhill in the 17th over by Yuzvendra Chahal.

"We went in line with the run-rate from the start thanks to Finch. We could not continue which was bad but it is a part of the game. My plan was to bat till the end," Iyer said.

Asked if Nitish Rana's dismissal by Chahal actually became the turning point, Iyer felt that the leg-spinner's better record in match-ups with Delhi southpaw went his way.

"Yuzi had a favourable matchup against him. Jos started slow but he took off, he manoeuvred the ball well and continued really well."

Iyer didn't find dew to be a factor on the day despite 400 plus runs being scored across two innings.

"Conditions-wise, there was not much dew and the wicket was amazing to bat on. The ground has not been good for us but we will look to come back positively."

For Iyer, pressure of scoreboard gets the best out of him.

"I love pressure. I did not think of what the teammates thought of the score, I wanted to go all in. I thought if they can get it, so can I."

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates on getting his hat-trick against KKR. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was all praise for Obed McCoy for bowling a brilliant last over for the Royals.

"The guy doesn't speak much but gives an impression that he is under control. It was very impressive considering he was making his debut," Samson said.

While he was effusive in his praise for Yuzvendra Chahal, Samson didn't forget to praise Ravichandran Ashwin for his doosra that cleaned up the dangerous Andre Russell.

Yuzvendra Chahal's relaxed hattrick celebration pose was inspired from a meme that went viral during the 2019 World Cup in a game where he was seen relaxing in the sidelines.

"I had to take wickets in this match to change the result. I worked on my bowling. I spoke to the coaches and the skipper. I was planning to bowl full and wide," Chahal said on his match-turning 17th over that fetched him four wickets.

The googly to get Venkatesh Iyer stumped was certainly the most well-planned delivery out of the five.

"My googly was coming out well and sent it down to Venkatesh Iyer as he would have played my leg-break well."

On the hattrick delivery, a classical leg break to Pat Cummins, he said that he didn't want to take chances.

"I was thinking of a googly but then I didn't want to take a chance. Would have been a happy with a dot ball as well on my hat-trick ball."