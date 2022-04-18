News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Harshal Patel's Heartfelt Letter For Late Sister

Harshal Patel's Heartfelt Letter For Late Sister

By Rediff Cricket
April 18, 2022 19:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Harshal Patel

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshal Patel/Instagram
 

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel penned an emotional letter on Instagram late on Sunday to his late sister Archita Patel.

He revealed that his sister had told him to not worry about her and asked him to focus on his game instead.

'Those words was the only reason I could come back and take the field last night. That's all I could do now to remember and honour you. I will continue to do everything that made you proud of me,' Harshal said in his Instagram post.

Harshal left the bio-bubble on April 9 after he learnt of his sister's death and missed the game against the Chennai Super Kings, which RCB lost by 23 runs. He came back for the next game against the Delhi Capitals after completing his three-day quarantine -- a match RCB won on the back of Josh Hazlewood's stunning performance.

'...will continue to do everything that made you proud of me,' Harshal wrote. 'I will miss you every moment of my life, in good times and bad. I love you so much. Rest in peace.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Here's why RCB players were wearing 'Black' arm bands
Here's why RCB players were wearing 'Black' arm bands
IPL 2022: Hardik Most Valuable Player
IPL 2022: Hardik Most Valuable Player
Gujarat's Rashid savours 'dream' IPL captaincy debut
Gujarat's Rashid savours 'dream' IPL captaincy debut
Rahul@30:Athiya's Romantic Birthday Wish
Rahul@30:Athiya's Romantic Birthday Wish
Lt Gen Manoj Pande named as next Army chief
Lt Gen Manoj Pande named as next Army chief
ED attaches assets worth over Rs 757 cr of Amway India
ED attaches assets worth over Rs 757 cr of Amway India
Gotabaya keeps Mahinda, drops 3 Rajapaksas in cabinet
Gotabaya keeps Mahinda, drops 3 Rajapaksas in cabinet

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

'He deserves every rupee'

'He deserves every rupee'

How a technical weakness became Harshal's strength

How a technical weakness became Harshal's strength

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances