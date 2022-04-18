Harshal Patel's Heartfelt Letter For Late Sister

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshal Patel/Instagram

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel penned an emotional letter on Instagram late on Sunday to his late sister Archita Patel.

He revealed that his sister had told him to not worry about her and asked him to focus on his game instead.

'Those words was the only reason I could come back and take the field last night. That's all I could do now to remember and honour you. I will continue to do everything that made you proud of me,' Harshal said in his Instagram post.

Harshal left the bio-bubble on April 9 after he learnt of his sister's death and missed the game against the Chennai Super Kings, which RCB lost by 23 runs. He came back for the next game against the Delhi Capitals after completing his three-day quarantine -- a match RCB won on the back of Josh Hazlewood's stunning performance.

'...will continue to do everything that made you proud of me,' Harshal wrote. 'I will miss you every moment of my life, in good times and bad. I love you so much. Rest in peace.'