Ashwin slams selectors: 'Unfair' to drop Iyer, Jaiswal

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR to the 2024 IPL title and Punjab Kings to the 2025 final, was left out. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday expressed disappointment over Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from the Asia Cup squad, terming it "sad" and "unfair" while also questioning the logic behind leaving out opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The BCCI has named a 15-member India squad for the continental tournament beginning September 9 in the UAE.

"Selection is a thankless job. You have to let someone out. When you talk to them, you have to go through that sadness and disappointment in their faces. I hope, someone has talked to Shreyas and Jaiswal," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat.

While Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024, was left out, young opener Jaiswal too did not make the cut.

"When you have Jaiswal as your third opener, you have brought Shubman Gill in the team by removing a person from the World Cup winning squad. I mean, I am happy for Shubman but I am very, very sad for both Shreyas and Jaiswal. It's just not fair on both," Ashwin said.

Highlighting Iyer's track record, Ashwin said, "Look at the credentials of Shreyas Iyer. He went out of the team. But came in the Champions Trophy and did amazing batting. He won and gave it to you.

"If the answer is that Shubman Gill is in blasting form, Shreyas Iyer is also in high-quality form. Jaiswal's innings on a tricky pitch in the last game in the Oval... he is also in cracking form. So, how can you give an answer for this?"

"What Shreyas has done wrong... he did brilliantly well for KKR, made them win. He was sent into the auction. He then took Punjab to the finals for the first time since 2014. He overcame the short ball problem. He was hitting the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah with ease in the IPL. I am just extremely sad for him and Yashasvi Jaiswal; it is extremely unfair."

Iyer, who has played 51 T20Is for India, has scored 1104 runs at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 136.12. His last appearance in the format came against Australia in December 2023.

The Mumbai batter also has a strong leadership record in the IPL, guiding Delhi Capitals to the playoffs in 2019 and to their maiden final in 2020, before steering KKR to the title last year.