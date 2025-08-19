5 Stars Ignored For Asia Cup

Despite outstanding performances in the IPL and on the international stage, several big names failed to make the cut.

India's Asia Cup squad is out -- and so are some of the biggest names in the game.

Despite outstanding performances in the IPL and on the international stage, several big names failed to make the cut.

Shreyas Iyer, who enjoyed his best-ever IPL season, Yashasvi Jaiswal, fresh off another explosive campaign, and K L Rahul, consistent across formats, headline the surprise omissions.

Washington Sundar's all-round versatility and Mohammed Siraj's match-winning spells also couldn't earn them places in the team.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas' exclusion is shocking because he has done everything a player could possibly do to demand selection.

The 30-year-old batter scored 604 runs in 17 IPL 2025 innings at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07.

He struck six fifties and led Punjab Kings to their first final since 2014, where they narrowly lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six runs.

Earlier this year, he was also India's top scorer in the Champions Trophy triumph, finishing with 243 runs in five innings at 48.60, including two half-centuries.

Despite these exploits, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar defended the decision, insisting the snub was not down to poor form but team balance.

'With regards to Shreyas, you have to tell me who he can replace. No fault of his, nor is it ours. We can only pick 15 at the moment, and he'll have to wait for his chance,' Agarkar explained.

Agarkar used similar reasons when Karun Nair was left out of the Champions Trophy team despite a record-breaking Vijay Hazare Trophy season, underscoring how limited squad sizes can leave even in-form players out.

Statistically, Shreyas' case remains compelling. He has 1,104 runs in 47 T20I innings with eight fifties -- numbers almost identical to Shubman Gill, who returns as vice-captain.

Gill, with 578 runs from 21 innings, has been rewarded, while Shreyas finds himself sidelined again despite his proven consistency and match-winning ability.

For a batter who has delivered in crunch moments, led teams deep into tournaments, and shown versatility across formats, being left out sends a confusing message: Performance alone may not guarantee opportunity.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal will have to wait for another opportunity to reclaim his spot in India's T20I setup. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Jaiswal's absence from the Asia Cup team is a surprise, especially for a batter who seemed destined to cement his place at the top of the order.

A member of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad last year -- albeit as a reserve opener -- and fresh off another prolific IPL season, the 22 year old looked like a natural choice. Yet, despite his recent form and rising stature across formats, the selectors chose a different path.

The left-hander enjoyed a standout IPL 2025 season, finishing as Rajasthan Royals' top run-scorer with 559 runs in 14 matches at an average of 43.00 and a strike rate of 159.71.

The selectors opted for Abhishek Sharma, whose explosive batting and handy left-arm spin gave him the edge. 'It's unfortunate... one of these guys was always going to miss out,' Agarkar said.

K L Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul has transformed the narrative around him. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Rahul is another notable absentee. The wicketkeeper-batter, who last featured in T20Is during the 2022 World Cup, has been out of favour in the shortest format despite a strong run of form across competitions.

Rahul enjoyed a stellar IPL 2025 campaign with the Delhi Capitals, amassing 539 runs at an average of 53.9 and a strike rate just shy of 150. His consistency at the top of the order was instrumental in Delhi's campaign, underlining his credentials as a proven T20 performer.

He also carried that form into the Test arena, playing a pivotal role in the high-profile series against England.

Rahul stood out as India's third-highest run-getter, scoring 532 runs in 10 innings with two centuries and three fifties.

Washington Sundar

Washi is another surprising omission. The all-rounder, seen as a valuable option with his off-spin and lower-order batting, had impressed in the Test series against England, making his exclusion all the more unexpected.

With the tournament set to be played in spin-friendly UAE conditions, his versatility could have added balance to the squad. However, the selectors chose to bank on variety, preferring Kuldeep Yadav's wrist-spin, Varun Chakravarthy's mystery and Axar Patel's experience.

'He will always be in the scheme of things... but for now, we felt we needed an extra batter in Rinku (Singh,' Agarkar clarified.

Mohammed Siraj

Siraj, the architect of India's series win in England, is a startling omission. The fiery pacer played a decisive role in the final Test to seal the series and backed it up with a solid IPL campaign, finishing with 16 wickets this season.