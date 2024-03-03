Shreyas Iyer's anticipated comeback falls flat in Ranji semis

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer’s return was marred by a dismissal for just three runs off eight balls. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer's much-anticipated return to the cricketing scene, following his removal from the Indian Test team amid the ongoing BCCI contract snub, ended on a subdued note.

Taking the field in the Ranji Trophy semifinal showdown between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai on Sunday, the middle-order batsman faced a challenging comeback.

Unfortunately, his return was marred by a dismissal for just three runs off eight balls.

Iyer took the crease after Sai Kishore removed Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane for 19 runs, adding to the latter's recent struggles in the tournament.

Iyer faced a stern test against Sandeep Warrier's bouncers, and despite attempting to charge down the track in response, he ultimately played onto his stumps.

Having endured a turbulent period recently, including exclusion from BCCI's central contract and a series of back spasms, Iyer's return with the bat was closely watched. The 29-year-old will seek redemption in the second innings and potentially in the Ranji Trophy final if Mumbai qualifies.

Iyer is set to lead Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming IPL 2024 season, offering him another opportunity to showcase his prowess on the cricketing stage.