News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shreyas Iyer's anticipated comeback falls flat in Ranji semis

Shreyas Iyer's anticipated comeback falls flat in Ranji semis

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 03, 2024 14:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer’s return was marred by a dismissal for just three runs off eight balls. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer's much-anticipated return to the cricketing scene, following his removal from the Indian Test team amid the ongoing BCCI contract snub, ended on a subdued note.

Taking the field in the Ranji Trophy semifinal showdown between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai on Sunday, the middle-order batsman faced a challenging comeback.

 

Unfortunately, his return was marred by a dismissal for just three runs off eight balls.

Iyer took the crease after Sai Kishore removed Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane for 19 runs, adding to the latter's recent struggles in the tournament.

Iyer faced a stern test against Sandeep Warrier's bouncers, and despite attempting to charge down the track in response, he ultimately played onto his stumps.

Having endured a turbulent period recently, including exclusion from BCCI's central contract and a series of back spasms, Iyer's return with the bat was closely watched. The 29-year-old will seek redemption in the second innings and potentially in the Ranji Trophy final if Mumbai qualifies.

Iyer is set to lead Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming IPL 2024 season, offering him another opportunity to showcase his prowess on the cricketing stage.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Don't think Shreyas needs any encouragement'
'Don't think Shreyas needs any encouragement'
Gill's solo grind sets tone for Dharamsala Test
Gill's solo grind sets tone for Dharamsala Test
India overtake NZ to grab top spot in WTC points table
India overtake NZ to grab top spot in WTC points table
Business rivalry behind B'luru cafe blast? What HM said
Business rivalry behind B'luru cafe blast? What HM said
SEE: Dhoni has got the perfect dandiya moves!
SEE: Dhoni has got the perfect dandiya moves!
Gill's solo grind sets tone for Dharamsala Test
Gill's solo grind sets tone for Dharamsala Test
India overtake NZ to grab top spot in WTC points table
India overtake NZ to grab top spot in WTC points table

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

'Shreyas will definitely fight, perform'

'Shreyas will definitely fight, perform'

Can Ishan, Iyer Get Back Into The Team?

Can Ishan, Iyer Get Back Into The Team?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances