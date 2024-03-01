News
'Shreyas will definitely fight, perform'

'Shreyas will definitely fight, perform'

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 01, 2024 11:04 IST
Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer has now been selected for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy semifinal game against Tamil Nadu, which begins in Mumbai on March 2. Photograph: BCCI
 

Veteran coach Chandrakant Pandit is surprised that the BCCI denied a central contracts to Shreyas Iyer for not playing a Ranji Trophy game.

Iyer, who had excluded himself from Mumbai's Ranji quarterfinal against Baroda after being dropped from the Indian team due to a groin injury post the second Test against England, has now been selected for the Ranji semifinal starting March 2.

Chandrakant Pandit, who coaches the Kolkata Knight Riders, which Iyer captains in the IPL, told the Mid Day newspaper, 'It's surprising that Shreyas was not considered for the annual contracts because he is India's all-format player.'

'We don't know the reason, but I think he should walk into the pool of India's contracted players. He could have definitely fitted in any grade,' Pandit said.

While acknowledging Iyer's injury concerns, Pandit emphasised his versatility and past performances, including a century on Test debut against New Zealand in 2021.

'Knowing Shreyas, I don't think it will affect him. He will definitely fight and perform. He has that fighting spirit.'

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

