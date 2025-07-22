HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shreyas Iyer's Memorable FC Barcelona Moment!

Shreyas Iyer's Memorable FC Barcelona Moment!

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 22, 2025 11:35 IST

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer took a tour of the historic Barcelona museum at Nou Camp. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy FC Barcelona/X

India's batting star Shreyas Iyer cherished a memento for life as he was presented with a personalised jersey by Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

Shreyas, who is on a break from cricket after being not picked for India's tour of England, is currently travelling around Spain.

After taking a tour of the historic Barcelona museum at Nou Camp, he was gifted a jersey featuring his name and the number 96.

'Thanks for the visit, @ShreyasIyer15,' said FC Barcelona on X.

 

'⁠Thank you Barça, for the amazing hospitality. Wishing you all the best for the season @FCBarcelona,' Shreyas replied to the post.

REDIFF CRICKET
