Ajith Kumar crashes in Italy

Superstar Ajith Kumar crashes during GT4 European Series race

IMAGE: The incident took place at the Misano track in the second round of the series. Photograph: Ajith/X

Tamil superstar and avid racer Ajith Kumar crashed while participating in the GT4 European Series race in Italy on July 20. Following the crash, the actor helped the staff clear the debris.

The incident took place at the Misano track in the second round of the series. The official X page of GT4 European Series posted a video of the aftermath of the crash.

The actor crashed into a stationary car and did not sustain any injuries. The caption with the video read, "Out of the race with damage, but still happy to help with the clean-up. Full respect, Ajith Kumar."

"Ajith Kumar out of the car, out of the race. It's the first significant bit of a damage we've seen from him this year. He's a fine champ, he goes and helps the marshals clear up all the body. Not many drivers would do that," a commentator can be heard saying.

IMAGE: Ajith Kumar crashed into a stationary car and did not sustain any injuries. Photograph: GT4 European Series/X

The 54-year-old actor, known for hits such as 'Mankatha', 'Billa', 'Varalaaru', 'Vaalee' and 'Viswasam', has participated in various races, including Germany and Malaysia. He drove in the 2003 Formula Asia BMW Championships as well as the 2010 Formula 2 Championship.

The actor was honoured with a Padma Bhushan from the Government of India this year, which is the third highest civilian award. He most recently featured in the Tamil film, "Good Bad Ugly" and hasn't announced any upcoming projects yet.