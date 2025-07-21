HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sreejesh's Fanboy Photo with Ajith and Ashwin Goes Viral

Sreejesh's Fanboy Photo with Ajith and Ashwin Goes Viral

REDIFF SPORTS
July 21, 2025 13:08 IST

PR Sreejsh

IMAGE: PR Sreejesh with Ajith Kumar and R Ashwin. Photograph: PR Sreejesh/Facebook

Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh, just months after receiving the prestigious Padma Shri, delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming social media post.

The photograph captured him alongside two other celebrated icons: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar and ace cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. His simple caption, ‘Fanboy moment,’ perfectly encapsulated the feeling.

The picture, uniting three of India's most distinguished figures from sport and cinema, resonated deeply online.

 

Ajith Kumar had recently been conferred with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honor, by President Droupadi Murmu in April. Sreejesh and Ashwin were also honoured by the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan, both receiving the Padma Shri.

Sreejesh, a pivotal force in India's historic Tokyo 2021 Olympic medal and making a memorable final appearance at the Paris Games, was recognised for his stellar contributions to Indian hockey. Ashwin, one of India's most successful Test cricketers and a key figure in the team's recent triumphs, received the Padma Shri alongside the hockey great.

This rare frame of three Padma awardees wasn’t just a photo — for Sreejesh, it was a dream come true; for the rest of us, a moment etched in admiration.

REDIFF SPORTS
