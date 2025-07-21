HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Sports » 'Turbaned Tornado' Fauja Singh laid to rest in Jalandhar

'Turbaned Tornado' Fauja Singh laid to rest in Jalandhar

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 21, 2025 10:30 IST

Fauja Singh

IMAGE: Family members, friends, and admirers gathered to pay their respects to Fauja Singh, who was laid to rest in Jalandar on Sunday. Photographs: ANI Photo

The last rites of marathon legend Fauja Singh, aged 114, were held in Jalandhar on Sunday following his tragic death in a road accident on July 14.

Family members, friends, and admirers gathered to pay their last respects to the iconic runner, who was fondly known as the 'Sikh Superman' and the 'Turbaned Tornado', who inspired millions with his remarkable marathon achievements.

IMAGE: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann pays his last respect to Fauja Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Fauja was hit by an unknown white vehicle while out on his routine walk and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. 

The incident occurred on Monday, July 14, around 3 pm, when Fauja, a resident of Beas village under Adampur police station, stepped out for a walk after lunch.



While he was walking alone towards the highway, a speeding vehicle hit him. He was immediately rushed to Shriman Hospital, but passed away during treatment at 7 pm, police said.

 

Speaking on Fauja Singh's demise, his grandson Harleen Singh told ANI: "We found out about his accident 30 minutes after it happened. At that time, my uncle said he was only wounded in the elbows. Two to three hours later, we learned that he had not regained consciousness, shocking everyone here. He promoted sports, Sikhism, and an anti-drug initiative. When he started running marathons, he donated his money."



Fauja stunned the world by shattering several records as a marathon runner in multiple age brackets. Since making his debut at the London Marathon in 2000 at the age of 89, Singh has completed it six more times and has also finished marathons in Toronto, New York, and several more cities.



Remembered as a symbol of resilience and inspiration, Fauja's legacy will continue to motivate generations around the world.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
