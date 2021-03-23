Iyer injures shoulder while fielding; doubtful for IPL

March 23, 2021 21:14 IST

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer, centre, is helped off the field after injuring his shoulder during the first ODI against England, in Pune, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

India batsman Shreyas Iyer 'subluxated' his left shoulder during England’s innings in the first One-Day International, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune, and had to be taken for scans.

"Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game," read a statement from the BCCI.

"Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won't take the field," it added.

While Rohit was hit while batting, Iyer was injured after diving to his left to stop the ball. He did manage to cut off the runs, but held his left shoulder in pain. He walked off the field holding the shoulder and Shubman Gill replaced him.

Although the extent of the injury is not clear yet, it puts a question mark on Iyer's participation in the IPL, starting April 9.

Iyer is the captain of Delhi Capitals.

England too suffered injuries during India’s innings in the afternoon.

While skipper Eoin Morgan split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger, Sam Billings hurt his collar bone joint while fielding at the boundary.

An England team spokesman said: "Eoin has split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger. He has had four stitches inserted by the England team doctor. He expects to be able to bat."

In Billings's case, the spokesman said: "Sam Billings has sprained his collar bone joint. It's not related to the previous shoulder injury he suffered in 2019. It's sore, he's currently receiving treatment and we are hopeful he will be able to bat later."