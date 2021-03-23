News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Iyer injures shoulder while fielding; doubtful for IPL

Iyer injures shoulder while fielding; doubtful for IPL

March 23, 2021 21:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shreyas Iyer, centre, is helped off the field after injuring his shoulder

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer, centre, is helped off the field after injuring his shoulder during the first ODI against England, in Pune, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

India batsman Shreyas Iyer 'subluxated' his left shoulder during England’s innings in the first One-Day International, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune, and had to be taken for scans.

 

"Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game," read a statement from the BCCI.

"Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won't take the field," it added.

While Rohit was hit while batting, Iyer was injured after diving to his left to stop the ball. He did manage to cut off the runs, but held his left shoulder in pain. He walked off the field holding the shoulder and Shubman Gill replaced him.

Although the extent of the injury is not clear yet, it puts a question mark on Iyer's participation in the IPL, starting April 9.

Iyer is the captain of Delhi Capitals.

England too suffered injuries during India’s innings in the afternoon.

While skipper Eoin Morgan split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger, Sam Billings hurt his collar bone joint while fielding at the boundary.

An England team spokesman said: "Eoin has split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger. He has had four stitches inserted by the England team doctor. He expects to be able to bat."

In Billings's case, the spokesman said: "Sam Billings has sprained his collar bone joint. It's not related to the previous shoulder injury he suffered in 2019. It's sore, he's currently receiving treatment and we are hopeful he will be able to bat later."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
A moment to cherish for the Pandyas...
A moment to cherish for the Pandyas...
Kishan joins MI camp; Rahane shows DC jersey
Kishan joins MI camp; Rahane shows DC jersey
Shafali Verma regains top spot in ICC T20I Rankings
Shafali Verma regains top spot in ICC T20I Rankings
Paes back in training with Olympics on mind
Paes back in training with Olympics on mind
G-23 row: Things coming back on track in Congress?
G-23 row: Things coming back on track in Congress?
PF limit to earn tax-free interest raised to Rs 5 lakh
PF limit to earn tax-free interest raised to Rs 5 lakh
Shah says Mamata's nephew swindled Amphan relief
Shah says Mamata's nephew swindled Amphan relief

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

PHOTOS: India vs England, 1st One-Day International

PHOTOS: India vs England, 1st One-Day International

PIX: Krunal in tears as he dedicates 50 to late father

PIX: Krunal in tears as he dedicates 50 to late father

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use