Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kishan joins MI camp; Rahane shows DC jersey

Kishan joins MI camp; Rahane shows DC jersey

By Rediff Cricket
March 23, 2021 11:16 IST
Ishan Kishan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter
 

Back from national duty, wicket-keeper-batsman Ishan Kishan joined the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2021.

The 22 year old scored a scintillating 32-ball 52, with the help of four sixes and five boundaries, on his international debut in the second T20I game.

'Straight from national duty... He's come home! Welcome, @ishankishan51 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians,' the Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Ajinkya Rahane

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Ajinkya Rahane/Instagram

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the Delhi Capitals jersey.

Rahane, who was traded by the Rajasthan Royals to the Delhi Capitals before IPL 2020, shared pictures of the front and back of the jersey and wrote, 'Jersey nayi feeling wahi'.

Delhi Capitals begin their IPL 2021 campaign with a game against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

Rediff Cricket
England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

