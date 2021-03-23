IMAGES: India vs England, 1st One-Day International

Last updated on: March 23, 2021 18:34 IST

Images from the first One-Day International between India and England, in Pune, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: India's opener Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 50 with skipper Virat Kohli during the first ODI against England, in Pune, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Shikhar Dhawan narrowly missed out on a hundred, before K L Rahul and debutant Krunal Pandya hit blistering fifties, as India amassed 317 for 5 in the first One-Day International against England, in Pune, on Tuesday.

Put in to bat, India made a sedate start, as openers Dhawan and Rohit Sharma took time to steeled down against England’s probing pace attack.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes celebrates with his England teammates after dismissing Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

However, after the exit of Rohit (28), Dhawan blazed away in the company of skipper Virat Kohli to put the home side high in the saddle.

Dhawan missed out on what would have been a well-deserved century, pulling a short delivery from Ben Stokes straight to Eoin Morgan at mid-wicket.

He was out for 98 off 106 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes, while Kohli scored a well-compiled 56 off 60 balls.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli went on the attack from the start of his innings. Photograph: BCCI

Later, Rahul smashed 62 off 43 balls and Krunal sizzled in an entertaining 62 from 43 balls as India finished on a high.

India scored 112 runs from the last 10 overs, the duo taking the England bowlers to the cleaners, courtesy their 112-run stand for the sixth wicket from 57 balls.

England captain Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan run between the wickets during their second-wicket partnership. Photograph: BCCI

India left out Rishabh Pant, persisting with Rahul as wicketkeeper in ODIs.

Prasidh Krishna and Krunal made their India debuts, while Kuldeep Yadav was chosen for the match ahead of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

IMAGE: England’s players celebrate after Mark Wood dismisses Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Tom Curran replaced the injured pacer Jofra Archer, while Moeen Ali also made England’s playing eleven.

India opened with Rohit and Dhawan while Mark Wood started the bowling for England.

IMAGE: England's players celebrate Hardik Pandya's dismissal. Photograph: BCCI

Dhawan and Rohit took time to settle down and brought up India's 50 in the 13th over. But three overs later, Ben Stokes gave England the breakthrough with his first delivery of the 16th over.

Rohit chased a wide one, but only got the edge and was caught behind after a slow 28 from 42 balls.

It was the third time that the England pacer dismissed the opener in his last seven deliveries across formats. India a were 64-1.

IMAGE: K L Rahul scores a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Dhawan then brought up his fifty, off 68 balls, in style, slog-sweeping Adil Rashid over mid-wicket for a six.

Thereafter, Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohil revelled in the middle, raising a 50-run stand for the second wicket off 59 balls as India piled on the runs.

But, against the run of play, India lost Kohli, who flicked a full delivery from Wood straight into the hands of Moeen Ali at deep midwicket.

Kohli was out after a well-compiled 56 off 60 balls.

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya dispatches one to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Wood struck again two overs later, dismissing Shreyas Iyer, who played a rash shot, looking to smash it over the off-side, and was caught by substitute Liam Livingstone, who ran in from sweeper cover to take the offering.

Dhawan then missed out on what would have been a well-deserved century, pulling a short delivery from Stokes straight to Eoin Morgan at mid-wicket.

He was back after a superb knock of 98 off 106 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes.

India were reduced to 197 for 4 in the 39th over, losing two wickets for 14 runs in the last five overs, as England staged a good comeback.

Stokes continued England's fightback with the ball, dismissing Hardik, who gave Jonny Bairstow a simple catch at first slip and perished for 1. India were 205-5 in the 41st over.

Rahul and Krunal Pandya however steadied the ship to bring up India’s 250 before raising a 50-run stand for the sixth wicket off 31 balls, scoring 54 runs from the last five overs.

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul celebrate a four during their partnership. Photograph: BCCI

Well-set, with India 260 for 5 in 46 overs, the pair continued to plunder runs and brought up their individual fifties.

Krunal raced to his off just 26 balls to register the fastest half-century by a debutant in One-Day Internationals, while Rahul completed his fifty off 39 balls as India went 300 in the 49th over before finishing with 318 for 5.

