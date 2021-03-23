A moment to cherish for the Pandyas...

Last updated on: March 23, 2021 16:35 IST

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya gets emotional after receiving his ODI cap from younger brother Hardik a day before his 30th birthday. Photograph: BCCI

India handed One Day International debuts to all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Karnataka fast bowler Prasidh Krishna in the first ODI against England in Pune on Tuesday.

After receiving his ODI cap, an emotional Krunal, who turns 30 on March 24, pointed to the sky, probably remembering his late father and fought back tears before he was hugged by Hardik.

'Some brotherly love. A moment to cherish for the duo,' BCCI captioned the picture.

29-year-old Krunal, who made his India debut in 2018, has played 18 Twenty20 Internationals for India.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna was handed his ODI cap by Karnataka team-mate K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Prasidh, who rose to fame with his performances for Kolkata Knight Riders, was rewarded with his impressive run with Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 where he ended as his side's leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps.