Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Krunal in tears as he dedicates debut 50 to late father

PIX: Krunal in tears as he dedicates debut 50 to late father

March 23, 2021 19:16 IST
Hardik Pandya consoles tearful brother Krunal at the post-innings interview

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya consoles tearful brother Krunal after his record-breaking knock on debut in the first ODI against England in Pune on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Krunal Pandya broke down while remembering his late father after registering the fastest fifty by an ODI debutant in the first match of the 50-overs’ series against England, in Pune, on Tuesday.

 

The 30-year-old batsman, who was handed the India cap by his younger brother Hardik before the math, posted his half century off just 26 balls, overtaking New Zealand’s John Morris (35 balls) in the process.

Krunal was overwhelmed by emotion while being interviewed by the host broadcaster after the blistering, unbeaten knock of 58 (31 balls), which was studded with seven fours and two sixes.

Krunal Pandya celebrates his fifty

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya celebrates his fifty.  Photograph: BCCI

"This one is for my father," was all that Krunal could tell commentator Murali Kartik, when asked about his unbeaten knock.

He was enveloped by Hardik in a tight hug soon after.

For Krunal, the last three months have been an emotional roller-coaster.

Krunal Pandya hits a boundary

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

In January, he had an ugly tiff with state-mate Deepak Hooda, who accused the Baroda captain of bullying him during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy camp.

Hooda left the camp after that and was subsequently suspended for the entire season by the Baroda team management, which backed Krunal on the matter.

Weeks after the controversy, Krunal, whose father Himanshu passed away in January this year after suffering a heart attack, had to leave the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy bio-bubble to be with his family.

