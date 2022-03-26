News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shreyas has the potential to be a superstar: McCullum

Shreyas has the potential to be a superstar: McCullum

By Rediff Cricket
March 26, 2022 17:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer with head coach Brendon McCullum. Photograph: KKR/Instagram

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum believes new captain Shreyas Iyer can be the next superstar in world cricket.

 

"I have admired Shreyas from afar. I met him five years ago when he was playing for Delhi (Capitals) and I was playing for Gujarat (Lions). We exchanged numbers and I asked him why he never called me. He said, 'I was too intimidated'. So here he is captaining a franchise and is a big star in Indian cricket," said McCullum.

KKR bought Iyer, who had led Delhi Capitals, for Rs 12.25 crore in the IPL Players' Auction and was appointed the team's captain for IPL 2022.

"He's already incredibly well-respected around the world for what his game is about and what he has been able to achieve. I think he has the potential to be a superstar of the game. He's got a really great demeanour about him and a nice, powerful and warming presence. We both share a common value of how we like to see the gameplay. Really, really excited to work with Shreyas. He could be a franchise player for KKR for the best part of a decade. It has to start somewhere and that's tomorrow," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli has 'Butterflies in stomach'
Kohli has 'Butterflies in stomach'
'Legends' catch up at practice
'Legends' catch up at practice
Good Morning Captain 'Rockstar'
Good Morning Captain 'Rockstar'
How many Pandits relocated in 8 yrs, Kejriwal asks BJP
How many Pandits relocated in 8 yrs, Kejriwal asks BJP
Garland LPG, ring bells: Cong campaign on inflation
Garland LPG, ring bells: Cong campaign on inflation
Janhvi's Bold, Beautiful Look
Janhvi's Bold, Beautiful Look
F1 Drivers assured of maximum security for Saudi GP
F1 Drivers assured of maximum security for Saudi GP

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

We might see Kohli from 2016 in IPL 2022: Gavaskar

We might see Kohli from 2016 in IPL 2022: Gavaskar

Ponting sees Pant as 'successful' future India captain

Ponting sees Pant as 'successful' future India captain

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances