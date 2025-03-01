Shreyas gifts boots to net bowler in Dubai

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer showed his generous side during a nets session. Photograph: Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

It was a special moment for net bowlers Jaskiran Singh at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai when India top-order batter Shreyas Iyer walked up to him and gifted him a pair of spikes during a Champions Trophy practice session.

Jaskiran, a chartered accountant by profession and an avid cricket lover, was fielding at long-off when Iyer came up to him and asked, "Paaji kya haal-chaal, sab badiya? (Brother how are you? Everything fine?"

"Shreyas bhai came up to me and asked 'what's your show size'? I said 10, and then he said I've got something for you and he gave me these spikes. It really means a lot," Jaskiran, who is one of the ICC net bowlers for the Champions Trophy, told PTI Videos.

Jaskiran bowled to the Pakistan and Bangladesh batters during their net sessions. He was disappointed when he was not chosen for the India nets as there were already enough off-spinners for Rohit Sharma's side.

But disappointment turned into delight when Iyer, probably sensing that the spinner looked dejected, approached Jaskiran and gifted him a pair of his shoes.

IMAGE: Jaskiran Singh shows off the spikes gifted to him by Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: X

"I am a part of the ICC net bowling team for the Champions Trophy. Today was one such special moment of my life. Received these spikes from Shreyas Iyer.

"In this tournament, I've fielded for them (India) but was waiting for an opportunity to bowl to them. I've bowled to Pakistan and Bangladesh; that was a really good experience. And then this, coming from Shreyas Bhai means a lot," said Jaskiran.

"The team relies on him in the event of a top-order collapse. This really means a lot and the day was special today," he added.

Iyer scored a fine half-century in the marquee matach against Pakistan, which India won by six wickets to seal a place in the Champions Trophy semifinal.

Jaskiran added that he would love to bowl to Rishabh Pant, who is a left-handed batter.

"Every batter in Team India is special, but someone whom I look up to is Rishabh Pant because he is a lefty and due to the natural angle, the ball will go away from him. So, I would really love to bowl to him.

"We have been with Team India since the first session and today is the fourth. Shreyas bhai is really joyful around the field and every time the ball comes to me, he's like 'catch it'," added Jaskiran.