HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Shreyas gifts boots to net bowler in Dubai

Shreyas gifts boots to net bowler in Dubai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 01, 2025 14:29 IST

x

Shreyas Iyer showed his generous side during a nets session

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer showed his generous side during a nets session. Photograph: Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

It was a special moment for net bowlers Jaskiran Singh at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai when India top-order batter Shreyas Iyer walked up to him and gifted him a pair of spikes during a Champions Trophy practice session.

Jaskiran, a chartered accountant by profession and an avid cricket lover, was fielding at long-off when Iyer came up to him and asked, "Paaji kya haal-chaal, sab badiya? (Brother how are you? Everything fine?"

 

"Shreyas bhai came up to me and asked 'what's your show size'? I said 10, and then he said I've got something for you and he gave me these spikes. It really means a lot," Jaskiran, who is one of the ICC net bowlers for the Champions Trophy, told PTI Videos.

Jaskiran bowled to the Pakistan and Bangladesh batters during their net sessions. He was disappointed when he was not chosen for the India nets as there were already enough off-spinners for Rohit Sharma's side.

But disappointment turned into delight when Iyer, probably sensing that the spinner looked dejected, approached Jaskiran and gifted him a pair of his shoes.

Jaskiran Singh shows off the spikes gifted to him by Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Jaskiran Singh shows off the spikes gifted to him by Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: X

"I am a part of the ICC net bowling team for the Champions Trophy. Today was one such special moment of my life. Received these spikes from Shreyas Iyer.

"In this tournament, I've fielded for them (India) but was waiting for an opportunity to bowl to them. I've bowled to Pakistan and Bangladesh; that was a really good experience. And then this, coming from Shreyas Bhai means a lot," said Jaskiran.

"The team relies on him in the event of a top-order collapse. This really means a lot and the day was special today," he added.

Iyer scored a fine half-century in the marquee matach against Pakistan, which India won by six wickets to seal a place in the Champions Trophy semifinal.

Jaskiran added that he would love to bowl to Rishabh Pant, who is a left-handed batter. 

"Every batter in Team India is special, but someone whom I look up to is Rishabh Pant because he is a lefty and due to the natural angle, the ball will go away from him. So, I would really love to bowl to him.

"We have been with Team India since the first session and today is the fourth. Shreyas bhai is really joyful around the field and every time the ball comes to me, he's like 'catch it'," added Jaskiran.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Rohit & Co practice under lights
PIX: Rohit & Co practice under lights
Rahul not concerned about strike rate
Rahul not concerned about strike rate
Rahul: 'There Is Competition With Pant'
Rahul: 'There Is Competition With Pant'
'Things happen really quickly in the Champions Trophy'
'Things happen really quickly in the Champions Trophy'
'Virat has big match temperament'
'Virat has big match temperament'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Haute Potato: 12 Potato Delights From All Over

webstory image 2

9 Ways To Say I Love You

webstory image 3

11 Cool Things To Do At Mumbai Airport

VIDEOS

Heavy rains, flash floods wreak havoc in Kullu, several vehicles washed away1:34

Heavy rains, flash floods wreak havoc in Kullu, several...

Moment Zelensky walks out of White House as PC is cancelled3:18

Moment Zelensky walks out of White House as PC is cancelled

Trump, Zelensky and Vance get into heated argument in Oval Office7:19

Trump, Zelensky and Vance get into heated argument in...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD