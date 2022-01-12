Happy Birthday Vamika!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Twitter

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika turned one year old on Tuesday. While the actor and the cricketer have been tight-lipped about the birthday celebrations, several Virushka fans took to Twitter and showered Anushka and Virat's 'little princess' with love.

Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma shared a picture collage of Vamika and wished her. Sharing the photograph, Karnesh wrote: 'Happy growing up kiddo, lots more memories to the best parents'.

Wriddhiman Saha's wife Romi Mitra shared a picture of her daughter with Vamika and wished the tot.

In the picture, Wriddhiman and Romi's daughter and Vamika are seen playing with a few toys. Sharing the picture, Romi wrote, 'Happy birthday to dear Vamika'. Anushka reposted the picture and added a 'thank you' gif to it.

Meanwhile, her dad displayed a rare side as the Test skipper scored 79 off 201 balls on the opening day of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Kohli's gritty display helped India reach 223 in their first innings.