Should Iyer bat at No 4 for India in ODIs?

December 13, 2019 12:08 IST

'We have seen Shreyas Iyer's quality and he has grown in stature.'

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer celebrates after completing his half-century against Bangladesh during the third T20 International in Nagpur, on November 10, 2019. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain and spin legend Anil Kumble wants Shreyas Iyer to bat at the crucial No 4 position in the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, which according to him, is going be a tough "challenge" for the Indian bowlers.

Giving his views on the upcoming three ODIs, starting Sunday, Kumble said India's bowling attack will have to be at its best to get the better of a powerful West Indies batting line-up.



"With Shikhar (Dhawan) not being there it again gives KL Rahul chance to open the batting. We have seen Shreyas Iyer's quality and he has grown in stature, so I would like him to be at number four," he told Star Sports.



Mumbai's Iyer has batted at No 5 in his last four One-Day matches for India, hitting 65 and 71 in the last two games against West Indies in August this year. But he made a mark at No 4 in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh last month, where he scored 22, 24 not out and 62 respectively.



India beat West Indies 2-1 in three match T20I series following their 67-run in the third and final match in Mumbai on Wednesday. The two teams will resume their rivalry in the three-match T20I series starting in Chennai on Sunday.



"I would like to see the bowling come through because against West Indies it would be a challenge. They are all powerful hitters. The surfaces are going to be good and so you would want the bowling to come good," added Kumble, who has 619 Test and 337 ODI wickets for India.



The 49-year-old former captain and coach has represented India in 132 Tests and 271 ODIs.



Do you agree with Kumble's suggestion that Iyer that should bat at No 4. Make your pick in the vote below: