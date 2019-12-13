OnThisDay: When Rohit pummeled Sri Lanka with a double!

December 13, 2019 10:40 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates after completing his double century against Sri Lanka in Mohali, on December 13, 2017. Photograph: BCCI

It was on this day in 2017 when India's batting sensation Rohit Sharma shred the Sri Lankan bowling attack to pieces as he smashed his third double hundred in One-Day Internationals.

India vice-captain Rohit hit a magnificent 208 against Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on December 13, 2017 in an innings many will remember for a long, long time.



The Mumbai right-hander was at his belligerent best, slamming 13 fours and 12 sixes in his 153-ball knock to power India to a huge 141-run victory after they had posted a mighty 392/4 in their 50 overs.



"208* runs 153 balls 13 fours 12 sixes #OnThisDay in 2017, Rohit Sharma scored his third double hundred in ODI cricket," ICC tweeted on Friday.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is the only batsman in the history of cricket to hit three double centuries in ODIs. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit is the only batsman in the history of cricket to hit three double centuries in ODIs -- having hit two double tons against Sri Lanka and one against Australia. He hit a World record 264 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on November 13, 2014 and had made 209 against Australia in Bengaluru on November 2, 2013.



Former batsman Sachin Tendulkar was the first cricketer ever to hit a double hundred in ODIs when he made 200 not out against South Africa in Gwalior on February 24, 2010. Former opener Virender Sehwag is also another India to register a double hundred in ODIs -- 219 against West Indies at Indore on December 8, 2011.