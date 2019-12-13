PIX: Kohli & Co. touch down in Chennai

December 13, 2019 11:29 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram



After outclassing West Indies in the recent T20 International series, a confident India will aim to repeat their success in the forthcoming three-match ODI series, starting in Chennai on Sunday.



India beat West Indies 2-1 in three match T20I series following their 67-run in the third and final match in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The two teams will resume their rivalry in the three-match ODI series with the opening game at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday. The remaining two matches will be played in Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22).



"Touchdown Chennai," India captain Virat Kohli posted on Instagram as he posed for a selfie with team-mates Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav upon landing in Chennai.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja's special message for his fans in Chennai. Photograph: Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram



Jadeja, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has a huge fan following in the city.



No wonder he greeted his fans in Chennai with "#VanakkamChennai" (Greetings Chennai).