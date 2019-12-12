News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: DJ Bravo on Virat, Dhoni, SRK

SEE: DJ Bravo on Virat, Dhoni, SRK

By DIVYA SOLGAMA
December 12, 2019 09:03 IST

IMAGE: School students welcome Chennai Super Kings star and West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo in Chennai in July 2019. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Former West Indies cricket captain Dwayne John Bravo, who last year announced his retirement from all forms of the game, is having a good second run as a singer.

His popular Dwayne 'DJ' Bravo Champion music video is a blockbuster online, having notched up 2,950,000 views on YouTube.

Bravo has also teamed up with choreographer Shakti Mohan of Dance India Dance fame to come up with a peppy single, The Chamiya Song.

Bravo tells Rediff.com Contributor Divya Solgama why the Indian cricketing team is the best in the world.

 

'India is the best team in the world'

 

'People should allow Dhoni to make his decisions'

 

'I have won 3 titles for Shah Rukh Khan'

 

How Champion became a rage

Divya Solgama loves masala entertainers as well as realistic films. Divya can be contacted at movies@rediff-inc.com.

DIVYA SOLGAMA
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

SEE: Lara on why Pollard is right choice as WI captain

SEE: Lara on why Pollard is right choice as WI captain

SEE: How Farokh Engineer saved Shashi Kapoor's career

SEE: How Farokh Engineer saved Shashi Kapoor's career

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use