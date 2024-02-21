News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Should England persist with underperforming Bairstow?

Should England persist with underperforming Bairstow?

February 21, 2024 13:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In the three Tests so far in the series, Jonny Bairstow has an average of just 17.00

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow has been woefully out of touch in the three Tests so far in the series, batting at an average of just 17. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Former captain Alastair Cook has urged England to drop wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow from the Ranchi Test against India, to "protect the player" who is having an abysmal series.

Bairstow, who is playing as a specialist batter, has endured a woeful run in the ongoing five-match series. His average reads 17.00 having registered scores of 0, 4, 25, 26, 37 and 10 in six innings.

 

"I'm taking him out of the firing line to protect the player, as I think he's had a tough tour so far and India is a tough place to keep going on the treadmill," Cook told TNT Sport.

"I'm not saying he'll never play Test cricket again, but it's good to have someone who's fresh of all the debris of this series so far," he added.

Cook backed Dan Lawrence to replace Bairstow as the all-rounder will step up out in Ranchi without any baggage.

"When you're not scoring runs, there's a build-up of pressure and momentum from certain bowlers on you, so I'd let Dan Lawrence have a go."

However, another former captain Michael Atherton feels the England team management will continue to back Bairstow to come good.

"(Bairstow) has been so central to this project that I don't see them leaving him out now, at a critical juncture," Atherton said on the 'Sky Sports Cricket Podcast'.

England trail the series 1-2.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
'Always Something To Learn From Dhoni'
'Always Something To Learn From Dhoni'
'A precious addition': Sachin congratulates Virushka
'A precious addition': Sachin congratulates Virushka
Who Will Replace Bumrah in Ranchi Test?
Who Will Replace Bumrah in Ranchi Test?
Zee shares tumble 12%; hit lower circuit limit
Zee shares tumble 12%; hit lower circuit limit
Tear gas used at farmers as govt calls for fresh talks
Tear gas used at farmers as govt calls for fresh talks
'Sachin! Sachin!' Reverbrates In The Sky
'Sachin! Sachin!' Reverbrates In The Sky
Pak parties strike deal to form govt, Shehbaz to be PM
Pak parties strike deal to form govt, Shehbaz to be PM

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

'Sachin! Sachin!' Reverbrates In The Sky

'Sachin! Sachin!' Reverbrates In The Sky

Terrorist Pannun threatens to disrupt Ranchi Test

Terrorist Pannun threatens to disrupt Ranchi Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances