News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Terrorist Pannun threatens to disrupt Ranchi Test

Terrorist Pannun threatens to disrupt Ranchi Test

Source: PTI
February 21, 2024 12:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India face England in the 4th Test in Ranchi, starting on Friday, February 23

IMAGE: India face England in the 4th Test in Ranchi, starting on Friday, February 23. Photograph: BCCI/X

Security has been tightened in Ranchi, after US-based designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened to disrupt the fourth Test match between India and England set to be hosted by the capital city of Jharkhand, officials said.

According to the Press Trust of India, Pannun, who has been designated as a terrorist by the Home Ministry, has also appealed to the banned CPI (Maoist) through a video uploaded on social media to disrupt the match, officials said.

 

The fourth Test will commence at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi from February 23. Ben Stokes-led England team reached the city on Tuesday.

"Gurupatwant Singh Pannun has threatened the India and England teams to cancel the match in Ranchi. He also urged the CPI (Maoist) to create disturbance in a bid to cancel the match.

“An FIR has been lodged against him at Dhurwa police station under the IT Act and investigation has been initiated," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hatia, P.K. Mishra told reporters on Tuesday.

Pannun has been on the National Investigation Agency’s radar since 2019, when the anti-terror federal agency registered its first case against the "designated individual terrorist", who has been spreading fear and terror in Punjab and elsewhere in the country through threats and intimidation tactics.

Non-bailable warrants of arrest were issued against Pannun by the Special NIA Court on February 3, 2021, and he was declared a "Proclaimed Offender" on November 29 last year.

Tightening its noose around the US and Canada-based Pannun, the NIA had in September 2023 confiscated a house and land of the self-styled general counsel of the outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit in Punjab's Amritsar and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Now Deepfake Video About Kohli!
Now Deepfake Video About Kohli!
SEE: Pant bats, keep wickets; all set for IPL 2024!
SEE: Pant bats, keep wickets; all set for IPL 2024!
'Bazball nonsense costing Joe Root'
'Bazball nonsense costing Joe Root'
'60% of taxpayers will shift to'
'60% of taxpayers will shift to'
Pawar takes 'comes to RS for 20 minutes' jibe at Modi
Pawar takes 'comes to RS for 20 minutes' jibe at Modi
'Always Something To Learn From Dhoni'
'Always Something To Learn From Dhoni'
What Are Multi-Asset Allocation Funds?
What Are Multi-Asset Allocation Funds?

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Who Will Replace Bumrah in Ranchi Test?

Who Will Replace Bumrah in Ranchi Test?

It's a baby boy for Anushka, Virat!

It's a baby boy for Anushka, Virat!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances