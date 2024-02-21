News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Always Something To Learn From Dhoni'

'Always Something To Learn From Dhoni'

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 21, 2024 11:56 IST
SEE: Dhruv Jurel on meeting Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/X
 

With the fourth Test against England set to be played in Ranchi on Friday, February 23, Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel recalled his first interaction with his idol, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Jurel, who made his Test debut in the third Test at Rajkot, revealed that he has always had something to learn from Dhoni.

Dhruv Jurel in rapt attention on meeting Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel speaks to Mahendra Singh Dhoni during IPL 2023. Photograph: BCCI

'I was just watching him and I stood up and started thinking is this M S Dhoni standing in front of me. My first interaction with him was in IPL 2021 which was my first season. At that time, I was pinching myself, wondering if I was dreaming,' the youngster remembered.

'My dream is to meet Mahi bhai especially since after playing an international game. Whenever I have talked to him, I have always learnt something new from him. So I will hope that I get a chance to meet him during the fourth Test at Ranchi,' Jurel said in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

In 13 Indian Premier League matches Jurel has scored 152 runs at 21.71 with a strike rate of 172.73 last season.

