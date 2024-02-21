'A precious addition': Sachin congratulates Kohli-Anushka

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's tweet congratulating Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/X

After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the arrival of their second child, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday congratulated the India batting talisman and Bollywood actress and said that it was a "precious addition" to their "beautiful family".

"Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the world, little champ," Sachin wrote on X.

On Tuesday, the celebrity couple announced the birth of their son Akaay on Thursday, February 15.