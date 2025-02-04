Should Bumrah be rested from IPL?

IMAGE: Indian selectors must make some 'very big decisions' about Jasprit Bumrah's workload, says Kevin Pietersen. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen emphasised that India will have to find a way to keep ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah fit given a busy few months of cricket coming up.

India have big ticket assignments in Champions Trophy, the five-Test tour of England and Indian Premier League in between.

"India just has to try and keep Bumrah fit. That's what India need to do over the next few months and that's the big ball that the BCCI have got to toss up.

"They've got to try and understand and figure out what do they do," Pietersen said.

"Do they play him in the Champions Trophy? Do they play him in IPL? Do they play a little bit of IPL, a little bit of Champions Trophy? Do they say no to IPL? There are some very big decisions."

"What we have seen in this Australia-India series, the public are heavily invested still in Test match cricket," he said.



Pietersen hoped for "sporting wickets" for five-Test series between India and England.

"I think the first four days at Lord's are already sold out so the curators are going to want five-day game because it suits the revenue model. But I think for England to win, you've always got to make sporting conditions. You've always got to leave a bit of grass," he said.

"You've got to trust that the England batters will cope better than the Indian batters. It's a big series for the Indian batters as well. It's tough to bat in England. I hope they've got good, solid guidance, good, solid advice," he said.