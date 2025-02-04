Gill asserts, no toxic competition with Yashasvi, Abhishek

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill have opened for India in T20Is in the past. Photograph: BCCI/X

With Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhishek Sharma churning out top performances over the last few months, India's opener Shubman Gill is in a scramble for a spot at the top of the order.

Gill, Jaiswal and Abhishek, have regularly opened for India. The openers' slot is witness to some tough competition with the trio of Gill, Abhishek and Jaiswal putting in consistent performances.

However, the 25-year-old Gill asserted that there is no "toxic competition" between the three.

"Abhishek is a childhood of friend of mine. Jaiswal is also a friend. I don't think there is any toxic competition between us," Gill said on Tuesday.

"Obviously if you are playing for the country, you want to perform in every match, and not think that 'I wish this guy doesn't perform'.

"You are playing for the country and for the team and whosoever performs you congratulate them," the India ODI vice-captain added.