Karun Nair Omission: Gill Defends Selectors!

'Constant chopping and changing will affect players' confidence.'

IMAGE: Cricket fans were baffled by the BCCI selectors' decision to leave out Karun Nair from the Champions Trophy squad despite his extraordinary domestic numbers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mysore Warriors/Instagram

Karun Nair produced a solid performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 752 run and averaging 389.50 in the tournament, but was overlooked for the Champions Trophy.

Now, India's ODI Vice-Captain Shubman Gill has defended the selectors and made the case for continuity to ensure a secure team environment rather than make frequent changes based on domestic performances.

'Karun had a great Vijay Hazare Trophy, but that doesn't mean the current players should be dropped. They have also performed well to reach this stage.

'We have lost only one game in the World Cups. The players in the squad have contributed significantly, and while it's unfortunate for those excelling in domestic cricket who weren't picked, constant chopping and changing will affect players' confidence. Without continuity, we can never build a strong team.'

'I take it as a challenge to lead my way, firstly with my performance and then definitely in the field if Rohit bhai would want my opinions,' Gill who captains the Gujarat Titans in the IPl said. 'It's my duty to let him know what my thoughts are.'

The three ODIs against England are the final games the Indian team will play before the Champions Trophy, starting February 19.

The 0-2 series loss to Sri Lanka in August was the last time India played ODIs.