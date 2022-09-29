News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Big Blow! Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

Big Blow! Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 29, 2022 15:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a stress fracture, dealing a massive blow to the team's chances in the ICC event.

A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah has a stress fracture and could be out of action for months.

"Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

 

Bumrah, who played two T20s against Australia, didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa.

Bumrah is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'If I tick all boxes, do hard work...'
'If I tick all boxes, do hard work...'
SEE: 'No hurdle big enough' for Bumrah
SEE: 'No hurdle big enough' for Bumrah
Ashwin takes on England players over 'run out' wicket
Ashwin takes on England players over 'run out' wicket
Gehlot bows out of Cong chief race, apologise to Sonia
Gehlot bows out of Cong chief race, apologise to Sonia
Buttler, Moeen express their views on mankading
Buttler, Moeen express their views on mankading
Digvijaya Singh confirms Cong prez poll bid
Digvijaya Singh confirms Cong prez poll bid
S Africa need to find ways to combat new ball: Maharaj
S Africa need to find ways to combat new ball: Maharaj

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

What's Bumrah Doing In Chicago?

What's Bumrah Doing In Chicago?

Bumrah batters Broad; breaks Lara's WORLD RECORD

Bumrah batters Broad; breaks Lara's WORLD RECORD

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances