IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with incredible figures of 6/19 in 7.2 overs. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah produced a masterclass in fast bowling to humiliate world champions England at the Oval on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Bumrah bowled with pace and verve and made the most of helpful English conditions as he picked up 6 wickets for just 19 runs to register the third best ODI bowling figures for an Indian after Stuart Binny (6/4) and Anil Kumble (6/12).

At the post-match media interaction, a reporter pointed out that the man of the match had the same confidence six years ago when he interviewed the cricketer, to which Boom Boom responded: 'Sir, I don't remember what I said six years ago!'

'I like to stay in the present. There are so many opinions out there, there is so much noise. It can create confusion. So, I focus on my own evaluation and preparations,' Bumrah explained.

'If I tick all boxes, do hard work, work on my diet and fitness, I can accept my results easily. So I try to maintain that consistency. It helps stability.'

Domestic cricket giant Wasim Jaffer posted a witty tweet to salute the paceman's performance:

'Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah.'

'Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable.'