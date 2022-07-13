News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'If I tick all boxes, do hard work...'

'If I tick all boxes, do hard work...'

By Rediff Cricket
July 13, 2022 10:27 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with incredible figures of 6/19 in 7.2 overs. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
 

Jasprit Bumrah produced a masterclass in fast bowling to humiliate world champions England at the Oval on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Bumrah bowled with pace and verve and made the most of helpful English conditions as he picked up 6 wickets for just 19 runs to register the third best ODI bowling figures for an Indian after Stuart Binny (6/4) and Anil Kumble (6/12).

At the post-match media interaction, a reporter pointed out that the man of the match had the same confidence six years ago when he interviewed the cricketer, to which Boom Boom responded: 'Sir, I don't remember what I said six years ago!'

'I like to stay in the present. There are so many opinions out there, there is so much noise. It can create confusion. So, I focus on my own evaluation and preparations,' Bumrah explained.

'If I tick all boxes, do hard work, work on my diet and fitness, I can accept my results easily. So I try to maintain that consistency. It helps stability.'

Jasprit Bumrah

Domestic cricket giant Wasim Jaffer posted a witty tweet to salute the paceman's performance:

'Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah.'

'Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable.'

Rediff Cricket
PIX: Bumrah leads India to thumping win over England
Shami breaks Agarkar's record during first ODI...
India openers Rohit-Dhawan script new ODI record...
Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives
PIX: Taimur Watches His First ODI
Now, Sanjiv Bhatt arrested in 2002 Gujarat riots case
Will Kohli recover in time for 2nd ODI?
Will Kohli recover in time for 2nd ODI?

