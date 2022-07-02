Bumrah batters Broad, sets record for most runs in an over

IMAGE: India's Jasprit Bumrah hits a six off England pacer Stuart Broad while scoring 35 in the over on Day 2 of the fifthTest,at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, on Saturday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

India’s captain Jasprit Bumrah hit England pacer Stuart Broad for a world record 35 runs in an over as India were dismissed for 416 in the first innings on Day 2 of the rescheduled fifth Test against England, at Edgbaston cricket ground, in Birmingham, on Saturday.

Resuming on 338 for 7, India added 78 runs before losing their last three wickets during the opening session of the day.

Ravindra Jadeja, overnight83 not out completed a well-deserved century, scoring 104 off 194 balls.

IMAGE: The scoreboard tells the story of Jasprit Bumrah's record score from the over bowled by Stuart Broad. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The overnight pair of Jadeja and Mohammed Shami (16) added 33 runs in 40 balls before Bumrah played an excellent cameo, blasting an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls to take India past the 400 mark.

He smashed two sixes and four fours while amassing 35 runs off Broad to set a world record for scoring most runs in an over in Test cricket.

James Anderson was England’s most successful bowler with 5 for 60, which included the wicket of Jadeja.

Broad (1/89) dismissed Shami for his lone wicket, while Matty Potts (2/105), Ben Stokes (1/47) and Joe Root (1/23) were the other wicket-takers.