Shocking! 'India's cricketers take injections to prove fitness'

Shocking! 'India's cricketers take injections to prove fitness'

By Rediff Cricket
February 14, 2023 21:18 IST
IMAGE: Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma claimed that India's players are taking injections to get match fit and that BCCI is deliberately ignoring the injected fitness of big star players. Photograph: BCCI

In what will come as a big shock for the cricketing world, India's chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma disclosed that the country's top cricketers are taking injections so that they are able to play despite not being fully fit.

 

The former India pacer revealed that India's players are taking injections to get match fit.

“The players are not fit but they take injections to play. They are ready to play even at 80 per cent fitness. They take injections and start playing," Sharma was quoted as saying in an exclusive sting video on Zee News.

"Even if they are around 85 percent fit, they will say 'Sir let us play' but they are not cleared by the medical team that is where the problem lies. The players always want to play, they never refuse to play."

"Bumrah could not even bend so what can he do? 1-2 such major injuries happen. Otherwise even at 80 percent (fitness) they are so naughty that they quietly sneak into a corner and take the injection and say 'Sir we are fit'.

When asked if the injections are pain killers? Sharma replied: "It is an injection, not pain killer. We don't even know that they have taken the injection. For pain killer, they need a prescription, it can also come under doping.

"With regards to injection, they know which injections don't come under anti-doping.

So do they take the injections themselves?

"If they can take a cook on tour, they are such big superstars won't they get a doctor? There are 1000s of doctors sitting around, one phone call and they will land at their house.

Rediff Cricket
