'200% Sure Shami Can't Do Match-fixing'

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Back in 2018, Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan levelled several allegations against the Indian pacer including match-fixing, resulting in the BCCI's anti-corruption unit investigating the matter.

Like a true champion, Shami vaulted over the muck and emerged as one of India's key bowlers across formats.

Recalling the incident, Shami's team-mate Ishant Sharma said he told the ACU he was confident Shami could not indulge in match-fixing.

'The ACU asked us whether Shami could do match-fixing or not,' Ishant revealed on Rise of New India on Cricbuzz.

'Just like policemen lodge a complaint...I was asked everything and all was written down. I told them, 'I'm 200 per cent sure he can't do that because I know him that well.' Ishant added.

'When he heard I said those words, he realised that what I think of him and our bond became stronger.'